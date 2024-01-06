SWLA Prep Hoops Scores - January 5, 2024
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we continue the new year we have had plenty of prep basketball around the SWLA area as on Friday night we had multiple teams in action on the court.
SWLA Girls Scores:
- Sulphur 38 Jennings 42
- St. Louis 66 Iota 34
- Pitkin 59 Washington-Marion 42
- Buckeye 45 Merryville 58
- Erath 30 Lake Arthur 74
SWLA Boys Scores:
- Sulphur 47 Jennings 48
- Bell City 60 Grand Lake 35
- St. Louis Catholic 34 Westlake 27
- South Beauregard 70 Leesville 63 OVERTIME
- Iowa 57 Beau Chene 41
- Ville Platte 62 Oakdale 69
- Midland 77 Lake Arthur
