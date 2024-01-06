SWLA Prep Hoops Scores - January 5, 2024

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we continue the new year we have had plenty of prep basketball around the SWLA area as on Friday night we had multiple teams in action on the court.

SWLA Girls Scores:

Sulphur 38 Jennings 42

St. Louis 66 Iota 34

Pitkin 59 Washington-Marion 42

Buckeye 45 Merryville 58

Erath 30 Lake Arthur 74

SWLA Boys Scores:

Sulphur 47 Jennings 48

Bell City 60 Grand Lake 35

St. Louis Catholic 34 Westlake 27

South Beauregard 70 Leesville 63 OVERTIME

Iowa 57 Beau Chene 41

Ville Platte 62 Oakdale 69

Midland 77 Lake Arthur

