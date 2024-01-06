SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2024

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2024.

Kevin Ward Farris, 51, Vinton: Stalking.

Nicholas James Guidry, 41, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; maximum speed limit; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Danny Lane Vige, 29, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders.

Clinton Mayo Raggio, 58, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

John Darrell Pavey, 54, Beaumont: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; forgery; bank fraud; instate detainer.

Justin Jake Vincent, 34, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Clarence Davis, 60, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Brandon Samuel Kernard Staten, 34, Spring, Tx.: Contempt of court.

Dana Marie Fullington, 56, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Larry Darnell Tennart, 63, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Ricky Dwayne Willis, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court; aggravated second degree battery; aggravated battery.

Terrence Jerome Withers, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second degree murder; attempted second degree murder.

