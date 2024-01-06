Suspect arrested in Sale Lane deadly shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Sale Lane.

The shooting happened in the morning hours of Friday, January 5.

Terrence Jerome Withers, 35, of Lake Charles was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to the CCC booking report.

LCPD has yet to confirm the arrest, but the arresting address on the booking log matches the address where the homicide took place.

A family friend told us a woman was killed and her teenage son was injured after both were shot.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.