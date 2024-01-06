50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suspect arrested in Sale Lane deadly shooting

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Sale Lane.

The shooting happened in the morning hours of Friday, January 5.

Terrence Jerome Withers, 35, of Lake Charles was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to the CCC booking report.

LCPD has yet to confirm the arrest, but the arresting address on the booking log matches the address where the homicide took place.

A family friend told us a woman was killed and her teenage son was injured after both were shot.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather returns Saturday, watching Monday for the next chance of storms
Moss Bluff residents say smell from gully continues, LDH responds
Moss Bluff residents say smell from gully continues; health officials give update
Moss Bluff residents say smell from gully continues, LDH responds
Moss Bluff residents say smell from gully continues, LDH responds
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says