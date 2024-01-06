50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Woman loses fiance and 4 children in fatal house fire, friend says

A GoFundMe says the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need...
A GoFundMe says the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need support as she copes with the loss of her siblings.(GoFundMe)
By WHSV Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - A man and four children were killed in an early morning house fire in West Virginia Saturday.

WHSV reports the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said a man, 28, and four children ages ranging from 1 to 5 years old died in the fire.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews with the Mathias Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the house just after 5 a.m.

“Candi lost her fiance Hunter, her two children Grayson & Bucklee, and her two step-children Abilene & Jayce in a house fire,” Brandie Hall wrote in a GoFundMe she created for the family.

Hall said in the post that the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need support as she copes with the loss of her siblings.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure.

They said no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

Copyright 2024 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Sale Lane deadly shooting

Latest News

Beauregard Parish School Board
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis dismissing early
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
First US lunar lander in more than 50 years launched but develops problem on way to moon
Town of Oberlin issues boil advisory
Abby Zwerner opened up about the trauma and struggles she has endured after being shot by a...
‘Troubling, traumatic’: Former teacher describes her life after being shot by 6-year-old student