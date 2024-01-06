Moss Bluff residents say smell from gully continues; health officials give update

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Many might have disliked the rainy weather we had today, but for some Moss Bluff residents, it was a small relief from a persistent problem.

There are reports of a terrible smell plaguing an area on South Perkins Ferry Road, while residents tell 7News they’ll continue to fight for change.

“It smells like death,” Barry Tate said. “It don’t smell like sewer to me.”

After numerous meetings with several state agencies and local leaders, Tate said he’s ready to contact even more officials after months of a terrible smell has clouded the area and has even permeated his home.

“We’ll keep contacting state officials, and we’ll go federal if we have to,” Tate said.

Tate said the culprit behind the odor is a gully on South Perkins Ferry Road. Video shows what it looked like on a day when the smell was at its strongest. When 7News was first contacted about the issue, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said it, along with other agencies, was investigating.

7News reached back out to DEQ along with the Louisiana Department of Health for an update. They provided the following statement:

“LDH Engineering and Sanitarian Services worked together regarding the wastewater treatment plant operations and maintenance issues at Parkway Village. Notice of Violations were issued to the system owner requiring corrective actions to return the wastewater treatment plant to proper working order. The owner has implemented changes and the treatment plant appears to be operating properly at this time. LDH will continue to work with the owner to ensure proper operation of the treatment plant going forward.”

Although LDH said changes were implemented, and the treatment plant appears to be working properly, Tate said he feels like they haven’t been given a clear answer about the problem, and he wants more done for those who live closest to the water source.

“This is a huge marsh, 500 square miles,” Tate said. “If they could contain it to that, keep it away from the residents. They are sacrificing these houses along the river for everyone else it seems like.”

