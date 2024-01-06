50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Moss Bluff residents say smell from gully continues; health officials give update

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Many might have disliked the rainy weather we had today, but for some Moss Bluff residents, it was a small relief from a persistent problem.

There are reports of a terrible smell plaguing an area on South Perkins Ferry Road, while residents tell 7News they’ll continue to fight for change.

“It smells like death,” Barry Tate said. “It don’t smell like sewer to me.”

After numerous meetings with several state agencies and local leaders, Tate said he’s ready to contact even more officials after months of a terrible smell has clouded the area and has even permeated his home.

“We’ll keep contacting state officials, and we’ll go federal if we have to,” Tate said.

Tate said the culprit behind the odor is a gully on South Perkins Ferry Road. Video shows what it looked like on a day when the smell was at its strongest. When 7News was first contacted about the issue, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said it, along with other agencies, was investigating.

7News reached back out to DEQ along with the Louisiana Department of Health for an update. They provided the following statement:

“LDH Engineering and Sanitarian Services worked together regarding the wastewater treatment plant operations and maintenance issues at Parkway Village. Notice of Violations were issued to the system owner requiring corrective actions to return the wastewater treatment plant to proper working order. The owner has implemented changes and the treatment plant appears to be operating properly at this time. LDH will continue to work with the owner to ensure proper operation of the treatment plant going forward.”

Although LDH said changes were implemented, and the treatment plant appears to be working properly, Tate said he feels like they haven’t been given a clear answer about the problem, and he wants more done for those who live closest to the water source.

“This is a huge marsh, 500 square miles,” Tate said. “If they could contain it to that, keep it away from the residents. They are sacrificing these houses along the river for everyone else it seems like.”

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son

Latest News

Moss Bluff residents say smell from gully continues, LDH responds
Moss Bluff residents say smell from gully continues, LDH responds
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Water's Edge Church requesting air mattress donations to shelter homeless
Water’s Edge Church requesting air mattress donations to shelter homeless in cold weather
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Pilot thankful to come out unscathed after plane crash in Texarkana