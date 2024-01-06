50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Grammy winner Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor

Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a...
Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The 70-year-old Grammy award-winning musician made the announcement on social media Friday.

Bolton wrote he discovered the brain tumor just before the holidays and that it required immediate surgery.

He says the surgery was a success and he is now recovering at home.

However, Bolton says he will have to take a temporary break from touring so he can devote all of his energy to his recovery.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son

Latest News

Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Bonnie Nelson says she received a letter from Social Security alerting her to overpayments...
Woman fearing homelessness because of Social Security clawbacks: ‘I’m scared to death’
FILE - In this courtroom artist's sketch, Jeffrey Epstein listens during a bail hearing in...
New round of Epstein documents offers another look into his cesspool of sexual abuse
Colorado ex-police officer Randy Roedema speaks on his behalf during sentencing at the Adams...
Ex-Colorado police officer who killed Elijah McClain gets 14 months in jail, avoids prison