Former Iowa Safety Andre Sam Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Andre Sam is a well-known name around Southwest Louisiana as he played football at Iowa High School before walking on at McNeese where he later earned a scholarship, Sam later found himself in Baton Rouge playing for LSU after spending time at Marshall, and now the Southwest Louisiana native is taking his talents to the NFL.

Sam announced his decision via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning as he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after six seasons of college football, four at McNeese, one at Marshall, and one at LSU.

Andre Sam College Stats:

  • 2018 McNeese: 1 game, 1 tackle
  • 2019 McNeese: 2 games, 3 tackles, 1 interception
  • 2020 McNeese: 3 games, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble
  • 2021 McNeese: 2 games, 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection
  • 2022 Marshall: 11 games, 53 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
  • 2023 LSU: 13 games, 82 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 pass deflections

The 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

