FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying nice Sunday, tracking the chance of strong storms later Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ll get to enjoy a nice end to the weekend, which is good since conditions look anything but nice on Monday.

Nice but cool conditions return Sunday afternoon once morning fog dissipates. (KPLC)

Sunday overall looks like it will be much of the same story as our Saturday. A chilly start will take place as we wake up, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30′s likely away from the immediate coast. Some residual moisture from Friday’s rain will still be around, and another round of fog will be possible in the morning, especially if winds calm down enough. But after that, any fog will dissipate in the morning with anther nice afternoon expected. Temperatures should range between the mid 50′s to near 60 in some spots with a mix of sun and clouds.

The next system arrives on Monday, and it may bring a few strong-to-severe storms by Monday evening. (KPLC)

Unfortunately, the nice weather will not last long. By Monday, a stronger storm system will develop west of the area by the afternoon. This is likely to create another round of showers or thunderstorms into our by Monday afternoon. One difference this time is that the possibility of a few strong or severe storms is not out of the question.

Much of SWLA has a low chance to see strong or severe thunderstorms on Monday evening. (KPLC)

As always, the chances of seeing strong-to-severe storms will come down to whether we get all the necessary ingredients in play. We will have plenty of strong upper-level winds and wind shear to organize any storms, but how much instability occurs in the atmosphere is a bigger question. Clouds and showers likely to be around through the early afternoon, and cool waters in the Gulf may provide a limiting factor for storms. Still, the atmosphere is likely to become more unstable than on Friday, and any storms that can form will have the potential to produce strong winds and perhaps a couple tornadoes. We'll know more specifics as we get in range of our short-term models. The bottom line is to stay turned to the forecast this weekend as we continue to monitor this weekend. There still remains plenty of room for the forecast to change. And as a reminder, it is always a good idea to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

A general 1-3 inches of rain are possible areawide over the next week, mostly from Monday's event. (KPLC)

Aside from the chance for strong storms, another decent rainfall event is likely with rainfall of about 1-2 inches possible across our area. And even outside of any storms, it will become windy both on Monday ahead of the front, and Tuesday behind it. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible both Monday evening and then again on Tuesday behind the front. So you will want to secure any loose outdoor items you have, or bring them inside.

After the front moves through, colder air will return for a couple days after, with lows possibly again near the freezing mark in some locations Tuesday night. We then may track another front by late in the week, though details with that of course are murky at this time.

