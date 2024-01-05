SWLA Prep Hoops Scores - January 4, 2024

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the calendar flips from December of 2023 to January of 2024, the high school basketball schedule ramps up, and on Thursday night dozens of teams from around Southwest Louisiana took the hardwood.

SWLA Girls Scores:

Pickering 48 Lake Charles College Prep 23

Leesville 32 South Beauregard 34

Barbe 48 Rosepine 64

Grand Lake 25 Iota 43

Vinton 35 Johnson Bayou 41

Mandeville 54 Oakdale 29

LaGrange 46 Oak Grove 43

Kaplan 34 Hamilton Christian 50

Pitkin 55 Carencro 61

SWLA Boys Scores:

Pickering 55 Lake Charles College Prep 79

Jennings 58 Welsh 67

Grand Lake 44 Iota 50

Oberlin 25 Lake Arthur 91

Iowa 73 Donaldsonville 45

Vinton 89 Johnson Bayou 27

Kaplan 42 Merryville 61

