SWLA Prep Hoops Scores - January 4, 2024

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the calendar flips from December of 2023 to January of 2024, the high school basketball schedule ramps up, and on Thursday night dozens of teams from around Southwest Louisiana took the hardwood.

SWLA Girls Scores:

  • Pickering 48 Lake Charles College Prep 23
  • Leesville 32 South Beauregard 34
  • Barbe 48 Rosepine 64
  • Grand Lake 25 Iota 43
  • Vinton 35 Johnson Bayou 41
  • Mandeville 54 Oakdale 29
  • LaGrange 46 Oak Grove 43
  • Kaplan 34 Hamilton Christian 50
  • Pitkin 55 Carencro 61

SWLA Boys Scores:

  • Pickering 55 Lake Charles College Prep 79
  • Jennings 58 Welsh 67
  • Grand Lake 44 Iota 50
  • Oberlin 25 Lake Arthur 91
  • Iowa 73 Donaldsonville 45
  • Vinton 89 Johnson Bayou 27
  • Kaplan 42 Merryville 61

