SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2024

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2024.

Albert Stevens Jr., 60, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Donnell Patrick Hill, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; owner must secure registration.

Jeremiah Keith Moore, 37, Vinton: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000; failure to possess a license for home improvement; theft under $25,000; contempt of court (2 charges); attempted contempt of court.

Courtney Dawnelle Harrison, 31, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Kentrezz Jarrin Pete, 17, Lake Charles: First-degree rape; aggravated burglary.

Mario Terrell Bowman, 43, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.

Keith Dewayne Landry, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Christian Lynn Poole, 32, Sulphur: Burglary; attempted identity theft under $300; identity theft under $300; theft under $1,000.

Benjamin Lee Hohensee, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ryan Joseph Conner, 37, Bell City: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.

Patrick Wayne Mayo, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Zevan Lee Barrick, 22, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.

Scott Laurent Robert, 49, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

