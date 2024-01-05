State senator, policy holder concerned about proposed sale of Blue Cross Blue Shield of La.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s a saying—”If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” That’s part of why some warn the proposed sale of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to Elevance should be rejected.

The proposed sale has raised red flags for some consumers covered by Blue Cross. John Bradford is a semi-retired attorney who is against the sale.

“I still want blue cross because they are the best option for my medical health and that’s the most important thing.”

But he fears if they’re sold, people would have fewer doctors and hospitals in network. He and State Senator Jeremy Stine agree on this:

“It’s a bad deal for the 1.9 million members of blue cross blue shield of Louisiana and it’s a bad deal for the people of Louisiana,” in Stine’s words.

If approved Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana would go from a non-profit to a for profit entity. Although they said premiums wouldn’t go up, Bradford predicts consumers would eventually see higher insurance costs.

“Blue Cross of Louisiana is only looking after Louisiana people and their health. That’s their primary concern. Whereas if you deal with a non-Louisiana company, like we’re dealing with here, their concern is wherever their stockholders are,” said Bradford.

For the sale to go through, two thirds of eligible voting members who vote must approve and Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple must approve.

“If you look at the record of Elevance, that to me is one of the biggest red flags, they’ve had billions of dollars in fines throughout the country,” said Stine.

While some states have approved sales of their local Blue Cross to Elevance-- Bradford says three states have said no. Since BCBSLA has a reserve fund of about $1.8 billion which Stine and Bradford agree begs the question: Why do they want to sell.

We received a statement from BCBSLA in response to our list of questions. A spokesperson says it’s clear policyholders, brokers and members want to offer more advanced capabilities and services moving forward. To look at a fact sheet provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield click here.

State Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple will hold a public hearing February 14th and 15th in Baton Rouge on the proposed sale.

We received a statement from blue cross blue shield in response to our list of questions. A spokesperson says it’s clear policyholders, brokers and members want BCBSLAa to offer more advanced capabilities and services moving forward.

Here is a fact sheet they sent on our web site.

The state insurance commissioner will hold a public hearing February 14th and 15th in Baton Rouge on the proposed sale

Below is a statement provided late today from BCBSLA.

Statement:

It has been clear that policyholders, brokers, providers and members trust and appreciate BCBSLA as a company that they have relied on for decades. It is also clear that they want BCBSLA to offer more advanced capabilities and services as we move forward. This validates that the connection between BCBSLA and Elevance Health remains the right partnership at the right time for Louisianians.

There have been several inaccuracies and misconceptions about the transaction shared in the public that are not grounded in facts.

The facts are clear:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s members will continue to have the same access to their doctors, hospitals, and care providers in Louisiana.

Premiums will not increase because of this transaction.

Healthcare in Louisiana must be local, and BCBSLA and Elevance Health share that philosophy.

Louisiana will not lose jobs. Elevance Health has committed that aggregate employment levels will be maintained at or above the current level of employment.

All eligible policyholders, as defined by BCBSLA’s corporate charter and consistent with state law, will receive their allocated portion of the proceeds. The amount of the proceeds going to policyholders has been analyzed by experts, as required by law, using investment banking principles and insurance actuarial principles.

The sale price has been analyzed by experts and is fair and equitable. In no way is the sale price $750,000.

All Louisianians will benefit from the proceeds through the creation of a non-profit entity that will be narrowly focused on improving the health and lives of the people of Louisiana, a fitting legacy for BCBSLA’s 90-year mission-focused history in the state.

BCBSLA members will benefit from more than the $4 billion Elevance Health has already invested in multiple capabilities to improve the health of the people it serves

Today, the stark reality is that Louisiana – ranked last in a national health rankings report – is being left behind. Louisianians have shorter life spans, higher rates of infant mortality, and higher burdens of obesity and chronic illness than citizens of other states.

The proposed partnership between Elevance Health and BCBSLA is the best opportunity for addressing that gap. Together, we will improve health outcomes and affordability for all Louisianians – who need and deserve this opportunity. By combining our organizations, members will continue to receive the reliable, local care they have come to know with BCBSLA, and enhanced by Elevance Health’s unmatched national scope, breadth of capabilities, and technology.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.