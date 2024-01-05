State lawmakers tell us what to expect from new legislature

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In just a few days, Republican Governor-elect Jeff Landry and many new members of the legislature will be sworn in after eight years under a Democratic governor.

Louisiana has seen a significant drop in population over the last few years. As of now, the state’s population is around 4,573,749, which is about 14,000 less than it was in 2022.

This is an issue that the state legislature plans to address.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Stine (R-Lake Charles) said over the last eight years the state hasn’t seen any population growth.

“I’m a businessman. If I had 50 stores, 50 U.S. states and three were complete losers, they were losing foot traffic, I had zero customers, I was losing customers to my competition, the other 47 states, we’d have to close up shop. From that perspective, just from that angle alone, it’s been a terrible eight years,” Stine said.

As for the next regular legislative session in March, Stine said there will be two special sessions before the regular session, one to address congressional and supreme court maps and another for crime and safety.

“To address, frankly, a crime wave that’s hit mainly New Orleans and Baton Rouge, but all over the state of Louisiana,” Stine said.

Rep. Wilford Carter (D-Lake Charles) was not available for an on-camera interview but did speak with us over the phone. Carter said he is willing to cross party lines and work with anyone who is in the governor’s seat.

Rep. Carter said you can’t “jail your way out of criminality.” He said rehabilitation is key in the fight against crime – figuring out why people go to jail in the first place.

Carter said the state is still in need of multiple bridges, which may cause shortfalls in the future with how the state spends money.

