Rigmaiden to be sentenced for murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man will be sentenced to life in prison today for a 2021 murder.

The fatal shooting took place near Albert and Elder Streets in Lake Charles, claiming the life of a homeless man.

The Calcasieu DA’s Office says surveillance video showed during the trial, back in June, helped jurors convict Steven Rigmaiden of second-degree murder in the death of Ezekiel Joubert. No motive for the shooting was ever revealed. Ringmaiden’s request for a new trial was later denied. He’s scheduled to be officially sentenced by Judge Mike Canaday this morning, Jan. 5.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

