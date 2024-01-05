Recycled Christmas trees will get new life to beautify Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is hosting a Christmas tree recycling event this weekend, and those trees will be used to help beautify the city.

“This is our first annual – yes annual, we want to do this every year – tree recycle program,” said Mike Castille, the city’s director of community services. “So it’s that time of year where it’s sad, you start taking down the Christmas stuff and that tree goes away, unless you are decorating for Mardi Gras. And what do you do with those trees?”

The answer – beautify the city as part of the newly-passed LC Rebound tax initiative.

“This is an opportunity for our community to partner with the city for the greater good of our parks and landscaping within the community,” Castille said.

The trees will be turned into mulch.

“And we are going to allow it to go through the process to decompose. We will even inject some things into it like lime and all that cool stuff. We have McNeese involved with Dr. Chung so we know what we are doing. It’s a good partnership,” Castille said.

The process should be finished just in time to start placing the mulch during the spring.

“So when you do bring your trees, make sure there is nothing on them, remove all the tinsels and ornaments and presents,” Castille said.

Castille said one small donation can impact many parks in the area.

“Christmas brought us all together as a community for the greater good of everybody. This extends that. This is for the greater good of everybody, you don’t know where your mulch could be, could be Gracewood Park in North Lake Charles, or could be University Park in South Lake Charles, you don’t know where it will go but it will benefit the community as a whole,” he said.

You can drop off your tree at the Nelson Road/Alma Lane Recycling Center between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. Regular recycling will not be affected.

