50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Recycled Christmas trees will get new life to beautify Lake Charles

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is hosting a Christmas tree recycling event this weekend, and those trees will be used to help beautify the city.

“This is our first annual – yes annual, we want to do this every year – tree recycle program,” said Mike Castille, the city’s director of community services. “So it’s that time of year where it’s sad, you start taking down the Christmas stuff and that tree goes away, unless you are decorating for Mardi Gras. And what do you do with those trees?”

The answer – beautify the city as part of the newly-passed LC Rebound tax initiative.

“This is an opportunity for our community to partner with the city for the greater good of our parks and landscaping within the community,” Castille said.

The trees will be turned into mulch.

“And we are going to allow it to go through the process to decompose. We will even inject some things into it like lime and all that cool stuff. We have McNeese involved with Dr. Chung so we know what we are doing. It’s a good partnership,” Castille said.

The process should be finished just in time to start placing the mulch during the spring.

“So when you do bring your trees, make sure there is nothing on them, remove all the tinsels and ornaments and presents,” Castille said.

Castille said one small donation can impact many parks in the area.

“Christmas brought us all together as a community for the greater good of everybody. This extends that. This is for the greater good of everybody, you don’t know where your mulch could be, could be Gracewood Park in North Lake Charles, or could be University Park in South Lake Charles, you don’t know where it will go but it will benefit the community as a whole,” he said.

You can drop off your tree at the Nelson Road/Alma Lane Recycling Center between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. Regular recycling will not be affected.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son

Latest News

Recycled Christmas trees will get new life to beautify Lake Charles
Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Louisiana black bear hunting may take place this winter
Louisiana may have a black bear hunting season this winter
One concern is that BCBSLA would change from a non-profit to for profit.
State senator, policy holder concerned about proposed sale of Blue Cross Blue Shield of La.