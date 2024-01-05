McNeese Cowgirls Drop SLC Opener to Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KPLC) - The 2023-24 season hasn’t gone the way the McNeese Cowgirls would have hoped as they entered their Southland Conference opener on Thursday night with a 4-9 record, and still in search of their first win against a Division I opponent. However, it wouldn’t come in Natchitoches as they dropped their Southland Conference opening game to the Northwestern State Lady Demons 78-54.

The first quarter started poorly for the Cowgirls as they fell behind 11-2 just 3:18 into the game. The Cowgirls tightened it up by the end of the first, but still trailed 21-14 after 10 minutes of play, and trailed 39-23 at halftime, and unfortunately for McNeese it only got worse in the second half as they would go on to fall by 24, falling to 4-10 on the season, and 0-1 in conference play.

McNeese Stats:

PLAYER Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3PT FT Minutes #21 Boston Berry 14 7 2 2 0 5-13 2-3 2-2 39 #1 Azjah Reeves 13 6 1 0 0 5-14 2-7 1-2 38 #23 Emilia Tenbrock 5 1 0 0 0 2-7 1-1 0-0 29 #12 Alva Mofalk 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 11 #4 Julia Puente 0 2 2 0 1 0-4 0-1 0-0 10 #13 Helena Galunic 11 5 2 1 1 3-7 0-0 5-6 15 #20 Clara Rosini 9 3 0 1 0 2-5 0-0 5-7 23 #14 Mireia Yespes 2 6 2 2 0 0-3 0-0 2-2 23 #15 Marta Hermoso 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 9 #6 Ana Cabanas Llorens 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 3

The Cowgirls hit the road once more on Saturday to take on the Texas A&M - Commerce Lady Lions at 3:30.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.