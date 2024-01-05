McNeese Cowgirls Drop SLC Opener to Northwestern State
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KPLC) - The 2023-24 season hasn’t gone the way the McNeese Cowgirls would have hoped as they entered their Southland Conference opener on Thursday night with a 4-9 record, and still in search of their first win against a Division I opponent. However, it wouldn’t come in Natchitoches as they dropped their Southland Conference opening game to the Northwestern State Lady Demons 78-54.
The first quarter started poorly for the Cowgirls as they fell behind 11-2 just 3:18 into the game. The Cowgirls tightened it up by the end of the first, but still trailed 21-14 after 10 minutes of play, and trailed 39-23 at halftime, and unfortunately for McNeese it only got worse in the second half as they would go on to fall by 24, falling to 4-10 on the season, and 0-1 in conference play.
McNeese Stats:
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|Minutes
|#21 Boston Berry
|14
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5-13
|2-3
|2-2
|39
|#1 Azjah Reeves
|13
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5-14
|2-7
|1-2
|38
|#23 Emilia Tenbrock
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2-7
|1-1
|0-0
|29
|#12 Alva Mofalk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|11
|#4 Julia Puente
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0-4
|0-1
|0-0
|10
|#13 Helena Galunic
|11
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3-7
|0-0
|5-6
|15
|#20 Clara Rosini
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2-5
|0-0
|5-7
|23
|#14 Mireia Yespes
|2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|23
|#15 Marta Hermoso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|9
|#6 Ana Cabanas Llorens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|3
The Cowgirls hit the road once more on Saturday to take on the Texas A&M - Commerce Lady Lions at 3:30.
