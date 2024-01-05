50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Cowgirls Drop SLC Opener to Northwestern State

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KPLC) - The 2023-24 season hasn’t gone the way the McNeese Cowgirls would have hoped as they entered their Southland Conference opener on Thursday night with a 4-9 record, and still in search of their first win against a Division I opponent. However, it wouldn’t come in Natchitoches as they dropped their Southland Conference opening game to the Northwestern State Lady Demons 78-54.

The first quarter started poorly for the Cowgirls as they fell behind 11-2 just 3:18 into the game. The Cowgirls tightened it up by the end of the first, but still trailed 21-14 after 10 minutes of play, and trailed 39-23 at halftime, and unfortunately for McNeese it only got worse in the second half as they would go on to fall by 24, falling to 4-10 on the season, and 0-1 in conference play.

McNeese Stats:

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3PTFTMinutes
#21 Boston Berry1472205-132-32-239
#1 Azjah Reeves1361005-142-71-238
#23 Emilia Tenbrock510002-71-10-029
#12 Alva Mofalk000000-10-00-011
#4 Julia Puente022010-40-10-010
#13 Helena Galunic1152113-70-05-615
#20 Clara Rosini930102-50-05-723
#14 Mireia Yespes262200-30-02-223
#15 Marta Hermoso000000-00-00-09
#6 Ana Cabanas Llorens000000-20-20-03

The Cowgirls hit the road once more on Saturday to take on the Texas A&M - Commerce Lady Lions at 3:30.

