Mardi Gras season to kick off with Twelfth Night celebration

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This year’s Mardi Gras season officially kicks off tomorrow night at the Lake Charles Event Center. Kings and queens, dukes, and duchesses will usher in the festivities as they promenade in their royal attire during the annual Twelfth Night celebration.

A tradition going back generations, Twelfth Night celebrates the twelfth day after Christmas and ushers in the beginning of Mardi Gras.

The royalty of last year will be on hand and dressed up to wave goodbye in a grand fanfare of costumes and greet the new season of Mardi Gras nobility.

In attendance will be the volunteers and organizers of the event, Mardi Gras SWLA, who work hard year-round to put on this event and others.

Alisha Ashby is the Twelfth Night chair and says it’s important and fun to see the krewes come together; “Twelfth night is the opening of our Mardi Gras season here in Lake Charles and it’s kind of like a mini parade. All of our crews come together and parade their 20 their past year royalty one last time to say goodbye and to say hello to the new season.”

Tomorrow, there will be over 30 crews parading through the Event Center as they prepare to welcome in the new season and revel in finding out who the new royalty is for the season moving forward.

This year there will be a giveaway where everyone will receive a slice of king cake in search of a baby. And in Mardi Gras tradition, be careful when you chew because you might just find one of the babies.

“There’s 12 babies hidden in the king cakes, if you find a baby in there, we’re asking that you go down to the stage area and to receive your prize, one of the door prizes,” said President Cliff Bailey.

A new addition this year will also be more things for kids to do. Children 3 to 10 years old who bring a canned good will have a role in the Extravaganza as they get a gold grown on stage as well as a moment for their parents to snap a few pictures.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10, or free for children 5 and under. A cash bar will serve alcoholic drinks for guests 21 years of age and older.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

