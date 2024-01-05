Louisiana may have a black bear hunting season this winter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A black bear hunting season could begin this year in Louisiana. They were once endangered, but now officials say their population has reached approximately 1,200, which is healthy enough to be hunted.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a notice of intent in November that would allow up to 10 black bears to be hunted this winter.

“I don’t think Wildlife and Fisheries will go crazy with the number of bears and I think it’ll be a great thing,” said Steve German, owner of Steve German’s Taxidermy Art.

German is a taxidermist in Westlake and has hunted black bears in other parts of the world.

“You need hunters, you need to take some of this stuff out once it gets overwhelming to the people like bears coming up in your yard and stuff, that’s too many bears,” German said.

Permits would be given out by lottery to those with a hunting license, and hunters would have to take a bear hunter training course.

Among the rules being proposed are hunters cannot kill cubs, females, or bears under 75 pounds.

Hunting would also only be allowed in the northeast portion of the state, specifically Tensas, Madison, West Carroll, and East Carroll parishes as well as portions of Richland, Franklin, and Catahoula.

Louisiana Humane Society Executive Director Jeff Dorson launched a petition to put a stop to the hunting season proposal. He believes hunting these animals is not the answer.

“We really wish and encourage our Wildlife and Fisheries to take a more humane approach to solving problems instead of automatically hitting the button that says kill everything,” Dorson said.

Dorson said if this hunting season is approved, it is the beginning of the end for black bears.

“What they’re saying is yeah, the population of 1,200 can sustain a small hunt. Well, we’re just thinking that is putting their foot in the door to make it more acceptable, and a wider hunt next year and increase it. It’s just the beginning of the downfall of bears in our state,” Dorson said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will conduct three public hearings in January to receive public input for the Louisiana black bear hunting season notice of intent (NOI) passed by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in November.

The meetings will be:

Jan. 16, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the LSU Ag Center, 4531 Louisiana Highway 605 in St. Joseph;

Jan. 18, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Ave., West Monroe;

Jan. 23, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Black Bear Golf Course Conference Center, 253 Black Bear Dr., Delhi.

You can see the full NOI HERE.

For more information or to comment on the NOI, contact LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager John Hanks at jhanks@wlf.la.gov or 318-343-8325. Public comment on the NOI will be accepted through 4 p.m on Feb. 5, 2024.

