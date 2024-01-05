Law enforcement reminds public to be mindful of where they fly drones

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Drones are becoming increasingly popular among law enforcement, businesses and even hobbyists, but there are rules for where you can fly a drone.

With an open sky, it might seem like the possibilities are endless where you can fly a drone, but that’s not the case. A recent social media post alleged a person flew a drone onto private property and appeared to be looking through windows of a home in Beauregard Parish, posing the question – where can you fly a drone?

In fact, there’s a rather long list of rules and safety regulations when flying.

“It’s either written or verbal permission,” Deputy Chief Darren Hall with the DeRidder Police Department said. “If I want to fly over the neighbor’s house, they better have given me permission.”

Several Louisiana laws for things like video voyeurism, trespassing and “peeping Toms” all include sections specifically pertaining to drones. Hall said criminal trespass when it comes to these aircraft is going to be the most common complaint seen, but that can land you consequences, like a citation or worse, if a complaint is filed.

“There is not a lot you can do unless you see the drone and where it comes from, or unless they know where it comes from and the residence where it landed,” Hall said. “We can go talk to them and find out what they’re doing.”

The DeRidder Police Department, along with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DeRidder Fire Department are investing in this new machinery. In fact, a drone was used in a situation involving a bomb threat in November, as well as helping find a missing man last month.

“Missing persons, violent criminals who run off, and I think that’s the best thing we can use them for,” Hall said.

Even law enforcement has rules they must follow.

“We have to have a search warrant, permission from the owner, or an extenuating circumstance of a bad guy, and we need to find him now,” Hall said.

As for the incident in Beauregard Parish, Sheriff Mark Herford said they worked a complaint regarding a drone, and a citation was issued. Law enforcement asks that you don’t attempt to shoot at a drone in the sky, as it’s against the law. Call them instead.

