Bar robbery suspect arrested after employee recognizes tattoos, owner says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed after allegedly robbing a local bar with a weapon early Wednesday morning.

An armed suspect entered a bar on Lake Street, between W. Sale and W. McNeese streets, and demanded money from an employee, Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. The thief ran off with an unknown amount of money.

A patron immediately and discreetly called 911, Linda’s Lounge owner Victoria Babin said. She said the suspect’s face was covered and he wore sunglasses, but an employee recognized his tattooed hands.

Babin told 7News the suspect, Mario Terrell Bowman, 43, was once a regular at Linda’s Lounge and had come in just a few hours before the armed robbery. She believes he was checking out how many people were there and who was working.

Mario Terrell Bowman, 43 (Lake Charles Police Department)

LCPD officers responded to the scene after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fondel said. Through evidence and witness statements, detectives identified Bowman as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest Thursday.

The crime was caught on camera, according to Babin, which helped police identify Bowman.

LCPD SWAT officers arrested him without incident around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Fall Street, Fondel said. He faces a count of armed robbery and a count of armed robbery with a firearm.

He is held on a $350,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead detective Sgt. William Loving at 337-491-1311.

