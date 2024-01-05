50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bar robbery suspect arrested after employee recognizes tattoos, owner says

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed after allegedly robbing a local bar with a weapon early Wednesday morning.

An armed suspect entered a bar on Lake Street, between W. Sale and W. McNeese streets, and demanded money from an employee, Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. The thief ran off with an unknown amount of money.

A patron immediately and discreetly called 911, Linda’s Lounge owner Victoria Babin said. She said the suspect’s face was covered and he wore sunglasses, but an employee recognized his tattooed hands.

Babin told 7News the suspect, Mario Terrell Bowman, 43, was once a regular at Linda’s Lounge and had come in just a few hours before the armed robbery. She believes he was checking out how many people were there and who was working.

Mario Terrell Bowman, 43
Mario Terrell Bowman, 43(Lake Charles Police Department)

LCPD officers responded to the scene after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fondel said. Through evidence and witness statements, detectives identified Bowman as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest Thursday.

The crime was caught on camera, according to Babin, which helped police identify Bowman.

LCPD SWAT officers arrested him without incident around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Fall Street, Fondel said. He faces a count of armed robbery and a count of armed robbery with a firearm.

He is held on a $350,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead detective Sgt. William Loving at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son

Latest News

Showers will likely extend into the afternoon, with temperatures falling after lunchtime
First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers Friday will calm down later in the day
Judge to decide if Elton mayor can halt recall election
Judge to decide if Elton mayor can halt recall election
Mardi Gras season kicks off with 12th night celebration
Mardi Gras season to kick off with Twelfth Night celebration
Mardi Gras season kicks off with 12th night celebration
Mardi Gras season kicks off with 12th night celebration