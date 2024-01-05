Judge to decide if Elton mayor can halt recall election

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine is currently waiting on a Jeff Davis Parish judge to decide if she can halt a recall election.

Lemoine is attempting to stop the recall election ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards after a petition gained enough signatures from residents in the town.

The last time Lemoine was in court was back in December when she said that the election should be stopped due to potential voter fraud. This morning, Jan. 5, the judge heard testimonies from multiple witnesses called to the stand by Lemoine’s attorney. This included the petition organizer Marilyn Granger and Jeff Davis Parish Registrar Joann Blair.

The judge said that two questions needed to be answered in the case:

What can you challenge after a petition has been certified?

If they concluded that a voter was registered at the wrong address but their current/right address is still in the same precinct, does it matter?

A decision on the case is expected by noon on Monday, Jan. 8.

