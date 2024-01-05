50/50 Thursdays
Jennings authorities searching for thief who stole elderly woman’s credit card

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Authorities in Jennings are searching for a person who they say stole a credit card from an elderly woman’s purse and charged hundreds of dollars to it.

The card was used to charge over $500 on pre-paid Visa cards, according to the Jennings Police Department. It was also used for an attempted charge of $300 at Walgreens in Jennings.

(Jennings Police Department)

The suspect pictured above is a person of interest in the theft. They were seen driving what appears to be a newer model dark SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact police at 337-821-5500 ext. 500 or call their tip line, 337-275-9002.

