Innocenti’s 19 lead Tarleton State over UT Arlington 78-76

Led by Emmanuel Innocenti’s 19 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks 78-76
Basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Emmanuel Innocenti scored 19 points as Tarleton State beat UT Arlington 78-76 on Thursday night.

Innocenti also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Texans (10-4, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Devon Barnes scored 18 points and added five assists. Lue Williams was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Mavericks (6-8, 1-2) were led by Makaih Williams, who recorded 24 points, six rebounds and three steals. DaJuan Gordon added 16 points for UT Arlington. Phillip Russell also recorded 11 points.

Tarleton State plays Thursday against Cal Baptist on the road, and UT Arlington visits SFA on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

