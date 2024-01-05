50/50 Thursdays
Governor-elect appoints DOTD secretary, Board of Education members

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his appointments today for secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and three members of the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

The new DOTD secretary will be Terrence “Joe” Donahue Jr., an attorney who has held various positions in state offices. Donahue has served as an attorney for DOTD and recently as the assistant attorney general responsible for the Department of Justice’s Occupational Licensing Review Program.

Landry appointed Judy Armstrong, Simone Champagne and Conrad Appel to BESE.

Armstrong is a former teacher who has worked in school and district administration and held various leadership roles in the Department of Education. She currently serves as a consultant for school improvement.

Champagne is a former Republican state representative who worked in the banking sector for 26 years. She has served on two school boards, volunteered with schools and served on various nonprofits.

Simone Champagne
Simone Champagne(City of Youngsville)

Appel is a former Republican state senator who served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Education from 2012 to 2015. He previously chaired many public and civic organizations and spoke at several national education events.

Conrad Appel
Conrad Appel(Facebook)

