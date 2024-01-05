First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers Friday will calm down later in the day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rainy weather has returned to SWLA, but a quiet weekend is ahead.

Grab an umbrella or raincoat heading out the door! A few stray sprinkles have already been popping up ahead of showers and steadier rain moving in before lunchtime from west to east. Shower and rain activity will continue into the early afternoon before starting to calm down later in the day. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible in some of the heaviest activity, more likely south of I-10.

Without much sun and high winds, temperatures will likely peak close to 60° for some around lunchtime before falling during the afternoon.

Showers will likely extend into the afternoon, with temperatures falling after lunchtime (KPLC)

Most activity should begin pushing out by the evening hours, though a few stray showers may remain around early on. When all is said and done, rainfall should total near an inch in most locations though locally higher amounts near 2 inches are possible in the heaviest activity.

While the chances of seeing any strong thunderstorms are very low for the vast majority of the viewing area, the one exception to this may be closer to the immediate coastline in Cameron Parish. Temperatures near or above 60 degrees may allow for a slight amount of instability to build in the atmosphere. This could allow for stronger storms to take place along the Gulf Coast, where gusty winds would be the primary concern. An isolated spin-up tornado is always possible in these scenarios from cells moving in from the Gulf, though chances will remain limited especially if temperatures can stay cool.

A quiet weekend is on tap as Friday's system clears out

The risk for severe weather is only marginal, but winds may be an issue for the rest of the area with gusts over 30 mph likely at times.

Rain will clear out in time for the weekend as drier air and a northern breeze pushes back into our region. Daytime highs should hang out close to normal near or just above 60 degrees. This will make the weekend pleasant for outdoor plans

Rain chances calm down for the weekend but pick back up early next week with potentially stronger storms

Beyond that, long-range models continue to insist on a stronger storm system developing west of the area as the weekend closes. This is likely to create another round of showers or thunderstorms into our area early next week. One difference this time is that the possibility of a few strong or severe storms is not out of the question, since the atmosphere may become a little more unstable. But, there is plenty of room for change still as we continue to monitor.

