FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather returns Saturday, watching Monday for the next chance of storms

Pleasant weather returns this weekend though morning fog will be possible.
By Max Lagano
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Widespread rain has left Southwest Louisiana, and that will leave a pleasant weekend ahead. However with the added moisture from the rain, we may see areas of patchy fog develop both mornings, especially on Saturday morning. So you’ll want to exercise caution on the roadways if you’re out and about early on. After that, fog should burn off and lead to a couple nice afternoons. Sun and clouds will return and highs should range from the mid 50′s to low 60′s across our area. Cool weather is expected at night, with lows Saturday morning expected between the upper 30′s to low 40′s across the region, with coldest locations north of the interstate.

Once morning fog dissipates, nice weather will return by Saturday afternoon.
Once morning fog dissipates, nice weather will return by Saturday afternoon.(KPLC)

By Monday, a stronger storm system will develop west of the area along the next cold front. This is likely to create another round of showers or thunderstorms into our by Monday afternoon. One difference this time is that the possibility of a few strong or severe storms is not out of the question.

The next cold front arrives Monday evening bringing widespread showers potentially a few...
The next cold front arrives Monday evening bringing widespread showers potentially a few strong storms.(KPLC)

As always, the chances of seeing strong-to-severe storms will come down to whether we get all the necessary ingredients in play. We will have plenty of strong upper-level winds and wind shear, but how much instability occurs in the atmosphere is a bigger question especially with clouds likely to be around during the morning. Still, if storms are able to form, they would have the potential to produce all types of severe weather. So stay turned to the forecast as we continue to monitor this weekend. Of course, there remains plenty of room for change.

We have a low chance of seeing strong-to-severe thunderstorms Monday evening if enough...
We have a low chance of seeing strong-to-severe thunderstorms Monday evening if enough instability builds.(KPLC)

Aside from the chance for strong storms, another decent rainfall event is likely with rainfall totals near or above an inch possible across our area. This is something we also will monitor, since additional rain would be welcome for our drought situation. After the front moves through, colder air will return for a couple days after, with lows possibly again near the freezing mark in some locations Tuesday night.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

