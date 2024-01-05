Dad’s life-saving bone marrow donor denied entry into America: ‘Time I don’t have’

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A California man is in a desperate race against time.

Arthur Yu has cancer and needs a bone marrow donor. His cousin is a match, but getting the Filipino national a visa to enter the U.S. is proving to be difficult.

Yu said he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in March of last year.

“I’ve done four rounds of chemotherapy hoping there would be a cure,” he said.

Unfortunately, the treatments didn’t work, and his only hope is a bone marrow donor. He found a match – a distant relative of his who lives in the Philippines.

It was incredible news, until the relative applied for a visa to visit the U.S. and was denied.

Apparently, the relative does not have the proper documentation. Even now as the process is being sorted out, getting the visa is still no sure thing.

“It could be in limbo that lasts a year … which is time I don’t have,” Yu said.

Yu posted a video on social media, hoping to get the attention of California Sen. Alex Padilla, and it worked.

Padilla’s office said they are moving forward with a congressional inquiry to get the visa cleared.

Yu is brave enough to win this battle, he just needs the bureaucratic hurdles cleared. The sooner that happens, the sooner he can focus on the things that matter the most: his family.

Yu has a 14-month-old son named Abel, who he hopes to see grow up.

“I’m trying to do this quickly. I don’t want [my son] to remember this,” Yu said. “I just want him to know a healthy dad, and I can tell him stories about this, but I just want to be there for him like a regular, ordinary dad.”

Yu said his cousin is set for a second visa interview in the Philippines next week, but without Sen. Padilla’s intervention, there’s a good chance he’ll be denied again.

Yu said he’s hoping his situation raises awareness so others in similar situations can avoid this difficulty.

