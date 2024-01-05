Applications open for highway safety grants

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Do you have an idea for a traffic safety campaign? The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is giving out grants for organizations wanting to implement traffic safety initiatives.

This is an annual statewide effort that encourages organizations, schools, corporations, and more to come up with and implement a plan.

The plans would address at least one of the four goals of the commission – education, outreach, prevention and enforcement.

“We’re talking about programs that address behavioral problems like impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt use, occupant protection, those are going to be some of the main things that we’re looking for,” said Greg Fischer of the Highway Safety Commission.

Fischer said the biggest problems within the state of Louisiana are DUI’s and neglected seatbelt use.

“If we can just collectively put pressure on these individuals, you know, this is really wrong and just kind of inch them out just to where we see less of a problem with that, but I think that is what we are trying to say, what we are trying to hammer home most of the time,” Fischer said.

Past programs of the commission include things like Teen Driver Safety Week and Child Passenger Safety Week.

“They deal with child safety with car seats basically, and so they set up fitting stations, and throughout the year they work with parents to come and get educated on how they should properly be buckling their children in the backseat,” Fischer said.

Applications can be found online HERE.

“Over the past couple years we are coming back down to pre-pandemic levels and that is probably due to greater enforcement and greater awareness that more traffic on the roads means fewer severe crashes because people aren’t driving as fast and stuff like that,” Fischer said.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. The commission will vote in June and the money will be distributed in October.

