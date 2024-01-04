WMHS teacher accused of pursuing sexual relationship with student

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe High School teacher was arrested on Jan. 3 after being accused of pursuing a relationship with a 15-year-old student.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by the West Monroe Police Department regarding a student who said they were in an inappropriate relationship with Tatum Hatch, 32.

OPSO says the student’s father said his child came to him about the relationship. According to arrest records, the father said there were Instagram messages allegedly showing the child’s story was true.

The victim was interviewed by OPSO. Detectives say the victim showed them sexually explicit Instagram messages that had been screen-recorded.

According to arrest records, the messages showed Hatch telling the victim to visit her through her bedroom window along with other sexually explicit messages. At one point during the conversation, the victim mentioned to Hatch feeling scared, and Hatch allegedly replied she was scared the victim would find someone else.

The conversations continued for months, one of which took place during an after-hours school function, according to OPSO. The messages allegedly show Hatch telling the victim she would not get in as much trouble if the victim went to her house instead of Hatch going to the victim’s house.

The victim told detectives Hatch sent nude photos, but all of the photos were sent using vanish mode on Instagram, meaning the photos were no longer available.

According to arrest records, Hatch drove to the victim’s house roughly a year ago and allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner. Hatch’s infant was allegedly also in the vehicle during the interaction.

Detectives interviewed Hatch who allegedly admitted to them she had been talking to the victim through Instagram. Hatch allegedly told detectives she was worried if she admitted to certain questions that she would lose her children, so she chose not to answer everything.

According to arrest records, Hatch also admitted to having given the victim $500-$600 over the past year. Hatch allegedly said she was afraid of the victim because of a rumor she heard so that is why she gave the victim the money.

Detectives sent search warrants to Instagram that lead to the recovery of part of the messages. According to detectives, part of the messages were recovered and confirmed the messages were coming from Hatch’s account.

A nude photo of Hatch was also allegedly recovered from the victim’s phone after detectives completed a forensic download.

Hatch was arrested on one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor. According to the OPSO bookings website, Hatch bonded out shortly after midnight on Jan. 4.

This is all of the information available.

