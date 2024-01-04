Who is responsible for removing abandoned houseboats and vessels from the Calcasieu River?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A beautiful river left cluttered with unwanted property – things like houseboats and other types of water vessels have been left behind on the Calcasieu River.

Those living on the water of the Calcasieu River said this problem is more than an eyesore, but it can be dangerous too.

Louisiana has long been coined as Sportsman’s Paradise.

“And it’s not right now,” Calcasieu resident Chris Eagelson said. “It’s a really sad situation.”

That’s how Eagleson describes the debris that’s on display right on the Calcasieu River.

“The Calcasieu River is a beautiful river, but there are multiple houseboats that are falling into the water some of them are completely submerged now, some of them are broken off into pieces that are beneath the water’s surface,” resident Kacey Manuel said.

Many abandoned houseboats can be found near Old Town Bay along the part of the river that butts up with Goos Ferry Road. It’s an area where many come to enjoy the water.

“It’s really unsafe right now for any type of boater,” Eagelson said. “Our hunters are having to deal with that in the mornings going to their duck blinds, deer blinds, et cetera. Our summertime water people on jet skis, tubing. You know, there’s things they can encounter and really hurt a kid or even adults.”

Eagleson told us it hasn’t always been like this, and ultimately hurricanes Laura and Delta were the main demise of the structures.

“About a month after the hurricanes came through, me and my family went riding on the river and there was just debris everywhere,” he said. “Of course at that time it was a little too soon, thinking that things would get done, but here we are four years later and we’re still finding houseboats floating down the river and it’s creating major hazards.

Both Eagleson and Manuel said most of the abandoned houseboats, docks and boats in the area are tied off near the bays or in coves.

“Since some of the major floods we’ve had over the past 10 years and since the hurricanes, it seems like a lot of people pulled things in the area to ward them off to possibly try to ride out the hurricane,” Manuel said. “And the hurricane messed them up or the flood messed them up and they haven’t retrieved them or they haven’t done anything with them.

Meanwhile, Eagleson has tried to deter any more people from discarding their property in the area.

“I posted signs up on several of my leased properties in attempts to keep people from ting more stuff off to it,” he said. “The problem is now, I’m having to tie more stuff off to it to prevent injuries.”

While much of the clean-up efforts after the 2020 storms have already started and in some cases have been completed on land, both men agree there’s still so much that needs to be done on the water.

“I’ve heard zero talk about any of our tax dollars doing anything for the Calcasieu River,” Manuel said. “I know they did the big initiative for the drainage to clean up the laterals, but nobody has addressed just the abandoned houseboats and the litter and the navigational hazards we have existing here.”

Manuel expressed houseboats are welcomed ways of life and a part of Louisiana’s culture

“But once it comes to a point where it’s no longer floating, uninhabited, somebody has to take responsibility,” Manuel said. “First off it should be the person who put it there, but at that point in time some agency needs to come in the hazardous part of it.”

We have reached out to multiple parish, state and federal agencies and are still working to determine where the responsibility falls of clearing the river of this debris.

