Saints favored over Falcons in regular season finale

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are a 3-point favorite over the Falcons in the regular season finale for both teams. Atlanta beat New Orleans in the first meeting of the season, 24-15.

The Saints are 5-10-1 against the spread this season. The Dirty Birds are 5-11 against the number.

If the Saints want to capture the NFC South, they’ll need to beat the Falcons and have Carolina defeat Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites over the Panthers. Tampa is -240 to win the division. New Orleans is at +340.

If the Saints win, but the Bucs grab the NFC South, the Who-Dats are alive for the wild card also. It’s a New Orleans victory, along with a Bears triumph over the Packers (-3), and a Cardinals win over the Seahawks (-3).

