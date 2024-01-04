50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Saints favored over Falcons in regular season finale

The Saints are 5-10-1 against the spread this season. The Dirty Birds are 5-11 against the...
The Saints are 5-10-1 against the spread this season. The Dirty Birds are 5-11 against the number.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:25 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are a 3-point favorite over the Falcons in the regular season finale for both teams. Atlanta beat New Orleans in the first meeting of the season, 24-15.

The Saints are 5-10-1 against the spread this season. The Dirty Birds are 5-11 against the number.

If the Saints want to capture the NFC South, they’ll need to beat the Falcons and have Carolina defeat Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites over the Panthers. Tampa is -240 to win the division. New Orleans is at +340.

If the Saints win, but the Bucs grab the NFC South, the Who-Dats are alive for the wild card also. It’s a New Orleans victory, along with a Bears triumph over the Packers (-3), and a Cardinals win over the Seahawks (-3).

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son
Lake Charles woman wanted for manslaughter in death of 2-year-old son

Latest News

McNeese Cowgirls Drop SLC Opener to Northwestern State
McNeese Cowgirls Drop SLC Opener to Northwestern State
KPLC Prep Hoops
SWLA Prep Hoops Scores - January 4, 2024
Turner signs with LSU 2024 recruiting class. (Source: Jeff Haeger)
LSU 2024 recruiting class loaded with Louisiana talent
McNeese Women’s Basketball gets ready for Southland Conference play
McNeese Women’s Basketball gets ready for Southland Conference play