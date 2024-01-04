50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Multi-agency investigation uncovers two Louisiana child exploitation rings, officials say

Three people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort uncovered a child exploitation...
Three people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort uncovered a child exploitation ring in two states.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Three people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort uncovered an alleged child exploitation ring in two states.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Vidalia resident Michael George, 67, on 400 counts of child pornography in early December. During the arrest, five phones and three laptops were confiscated. Detectives with CPSO and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Units conducted forensic analysis on each device.

RELATED CONTENT: Vidalia man charged with over 200 counts of child pornography receives additional charges

Along with the 400 files recovered, detectives say they also found George was communicating with two others about detailed plans of kidnapping and abusing a child under the age of 12.

Detectives say the conversations went on for several months, with all three allegedly transferring child sexual abuse material using an encrypted text application. The other two subjects were identified as Gloria Naruin Santos-Hernandez of Lafayette, La., and John Edward Allday of Mobile County, Al.

Arrest warrants were obtained and given to their respective jurisdictions. Detectives say Santos-Hernandez was arrested at her residence by the Lafayette Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and FBI agents. Allday was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and FBI. agents and will be extradited to Louisiana at a later date.

Santos-Hernandez was arrested on two counts of pornography involving juveniles, victims under 13. Allday was arrested on 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles, victims under 13.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information on the arrested suspects, contact Stephen Lipscomb with the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit at (318) 437-0740 Ext. 409, or submit an anonymous tip using the CPSO mobile app.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime

Copyright 2024 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Moss Bluff

Latest News

Temperatures should warm up nicely with plentiful sunshine into the afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies Thursday before rain returns Friday
Jeff Landry
Governor-Elect Landry announces key senior hires in administration
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La.,...
Gov. John Bel Edwards to practice law after leaving office
Lake Charles events round-up - Jan. 4, 2024
Lake Charles events round-up - Jan. 4, 2024