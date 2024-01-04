Multi-agency investigation uncovers two Louisiana child exploitation rings, officials say

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Three people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort uncovered an alleged child exploitation ring in two states.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Vidalia resident Michael George, 67, on 400 counts of child pornography in early December. During the arrest, five phones and three laptops were confiscated. Detectives with CPSO and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Units conducted forensic analysis on each device.

Along with the 400 files recovered, detectives say they also found George was communicating with two others about detailed plans of kidnapping and abusing a child under the age of 12.

Detectives say the conversations went on for several months, with all three allegedly transferring child sexual abuse material using an encrypted text application. The other two subjects were identified as Gloria Naruin Santos-Hernandez of Lafayette, La., and John Edward Allday of Mobile County, Al.

Arrest warrants were obtained and given to their respective jurisdictions. Detectives say Santos-Hernandez was arrested at her residence by the Lafayette Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and FBI agents. Allday was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and FBI. agents and will be extradited to Louisiana at a later date.

Santos-Hernandez was arrested on two counts of pornography involving juveniles, victims under 13. Allday was arrested on 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles, victims under 13.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information on the arrested suspects, contact Stephen Lipscomb with the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit at (318) 437-0740 Ext. 409, or submit an anonymous tip using the CPSO mobile app.

