McNeese Women’s Basketball gets ready for Southland Conference play

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s no hiding that it’s been a rough start to the 2023-24 season for the McNeese Women’s Basketball team, at the end of non-conference play the Cowgirls sit at 4-9 and have yet to beat a Division I team. However, the Cowgirls have an opportunity to put all of that behind them beginning on Thursday night in Natchitoches as they take on Northwestern State to begin Southland Conference play.

“As we head into the new year it’s a fresh start for our team, it doesn’t take away the injuries, but we’re excited to get conference play started and to get on the road and to play two teams that are improved this year who are both coming off of good starts. It’ll be a good challenge for our team as we get into conference play, but I do see a lot of progress from our team this last month and these last couple of weeks as well,” said Lynn Kennedy on Wednesday.

Part of the reason the Cowgirls struggled early on in the season is the fact that they played a difficult schedule, going on the road to play Baylor, LSU, and Kansas State who are all currently ranked in the top 11 of the nation at 6, 7, and 11 respectively, and Kennedy acknowledged that on Wednesday.

“I’m a little biased but I think we had probably the toughest non-conference schedule with our teams in the Southland on the women’s side. To play three top-10 teams on the road you take some bumps and bruises, but you have to be able to bounce back, and with a young team they have to learn from that and get better. I did like how we responded on Sunday, to win the last three quarters and come away with some confidence I think that says a lot going into conference play,” said Kennedy.

Unfortunately for the Cowgirls, injuries have been a common theme through their first 13 games, and it only appears to be getting worse.

“Cris (Cristina Gil) is probably out for a few more weeks, it probably won’t be until February, and we do have a couple more injuries, it’s probably day-to-day on a couple of others. We were down to eight today at practice so we do have a lot of injuries but we have to continue on with who we have and be ready to go on Thursday,” said Kennedy.

Gil missed McNeese’s loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday after suffering an injury in McNeese’s loss to Tarleton State on December 16th. Gil is McNeese’s fourth-leading scorer with an average of 9.3 points per game and averages 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game to go with it.

McNeese will look to start conference play out well on Thursday as they take on Northwestern State on the road at 6:30, and then hit the road once more to take on Texas A&M - Commerce on Saturday.

