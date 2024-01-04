McNeese Spotlight: “Unlock Education” helping students become teachers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s a greater need for teachers now than ever before. That’s why McNeese’s Burton College of Education is holding an event to encourage high schoolers to become teachers. Associate professor Katie Williams joined us this morning to talk about their “Unlock Education” event that will be on Friday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

During the event, high school students interested in the teaching profession will participate in discussions, activities, and competitions related to teaching. Sessions will include:

Investigation Activity Classrooms

Teacher Wellness

Virtual Reality

Technology

Growth Mindset activities

The event will work with the EdRising high school and college program that assists students in achieving degrees in education and becoming teachers.

EdRising Regional Competitions will take place throughout the day where students will have the opportunity to research and make presentations on education-related topics such as recruiting and retaining teachers, addressing the needs of all learners, helping students recover from losses, and student mental health.

Unlock Education registration closes on Jan. 8, 2024. Students can ask their school leaders, counselors, or EdRising teachers for more information about this event.

