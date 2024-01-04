McNeese Men’s Basketball gears up for start of Southland Conference play

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It has been a historic start to the 2023-24 college basketball season for the McNeese Cowboys. Through 13 games the Pokes find themselves with a record of 11-2 with wins on the road over VCU, UAB, and Michigan, plus home wins over teams like Southern Miss and Louisiana Lafayette, and they ring in the new year with their best 13-game record in 51 years since they began the 1972-73 season with a record of 11-2 as well.

However, as the calendar flips over from December of 2023 to January of 2024, so does the McNeese basketball schedule as they shift from non-conference play to Southland Conference play beginning with a trip to Texas A&M - Commerce on Saturday, January 6th, to kick things off.

With the switch from non-conference play over to conference play, Will Wade says it’s great that they started the way they did, but it doesn’t mean anything now, they’re 0-0 just like the rest of the conference.

“Non-conference is now done, we’ve gone 11-2, probably should be 12-1, but we’re 11-2, pretty good. Well our preseason, having a good preseason, had no bearing on whether we were going to go 11-2, and us being 11-2, now we go from the non-conference to the conference, and then you move from the conference to the postseason, those are the five seasons. So, our non-conference has nothing to do with our conference schedule, we’ve got to start over, and just because we’ve done it in the past does not mean we’re going to do it in the future, you’ve got to make it happen and so that’s how we’ve gotta move forward here,” said Wade on Wednesday morning.

When Will Wade arrived in Lake Charles on March 13th of last year he didn’t mince his words when telling fans “We’re going to go from 23 losses this past season, to 23 plus wins next season, remember I said that,” but now that they’re halfway to that promise of 23-plus wins Wade says that would be great, but is no longer the goal.

Coach Wade has high expectations as he enters his first season in Lake Charles@KPLC7Sports https://t.co/34C29VAYFd pic.twitter.com/nYDodu5yVC — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) March 13, 2023

“Is anybody going to be happy if we win 23 games right now? No, if we win 24 games people are going to be mad as hell. So that’s a reset on the expectations, when I said that in the spring people thought I had three foreheads, but nobody is going to be happy with 23 wins now, they’ll be calling to fire me if we win 23. So yeah, it’s a little bit of a change in expectations but the reason I picked 23 is because we lost 23 the year before, I didn’t just pull that out of thin air. But the expectations are reset in the sense that everybody’s expectations are now heightened because we’ve won 11 non-conference games, seven division one games, but I can promise you Commerce doesn’t care, I can assure you of that,” said Wade on Wednesday.

Speaking of expectations, McNeese was expected to finish second in the Southland Conference this season according to the preseason poll, something that gave the Pokes motivation, and according to Shahada Wells, they’re going to use that motivation for good with Southland play on the horizon.

“We have a chip on our shoulder, they picked us second so we just have to show people why we’re first. We’re on edge about everything and are ready to blow through the conference and try to win every game. Even if we don’t, as long as we play our hardest when March Madness comes around, I feel like we’re going to be ready,” said Wells.

Although the Pokes are ready to prove the preseason poll wrong, Wells says in order to do so they have to remain focused, and not overlook their opponents.

“That is going to be our biggest challenge, we have a chip on our shoulders, but at the same time, we may overlook some teams. As one of the leaders on this team I have to tell the guys that we can’t overlook anybody, anybody could beat us at any time, so stay focused in practice and then turn it over into the games,” said Wells.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.