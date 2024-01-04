Lake Charles events round-up - Jan. 4, 2024

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a list of family-friendly events this weekend happening across Calcasieu Parish.

TWELFTH NIGHT

Time: 7:00 PM

Presented by: Lake Charles Civic Center

Dates: January 6, 2024

Price: $10 per person

Mardi Gras makes its flamboyant entrance with the Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza inside the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum. There will be a lively, mini-parade featuring members of Krewe of Krewes under the direction of Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m.

The audience has a chance to win grand prizes, dance and hail the kings and queens of more than 60 krewes. Guests in the Twelfth Night audience, who find “babies” in their pieces of King Cake, win lavish grand prizes which will include prizes from local merchants and businesses of Southwest Louisiana. Twelfth Night-twelve days after Christmas-is the legendary beginning of the Mardi Gras season prior to Lent. Following tradition, Mardi Gras royalty of last year waves their symbolic good-byes to the thousands who turn out to see the grand fanfare of costumes and to greet the new season. Many of the fabulous costumes will take their places in the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.

The Southwest Louisiana version of Carnival is unique with its family-oriented mambo and Zydeco, glittering costumes, rollicking parades, spicy gumbo, Cajun cuisine, and genuine Louisiana music and dancing, attracting half a million guests each year. The Lake Charles Twelfth Night is exceptional because it presents the extravagant costumes of more than 60 private krewes to the general public.

Time: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Dates: Recurring weekly on Saturday

Presented by: 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center

The Downtown Charlestown Farmers Market happens each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and highlights Louisiana-made products, including grains such as brown jasmine rice, fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, meats, gumbo, canned goods, baked goods, plants, and homemade arts and crafts, and boutique clothing and jewelry shops.

The first Saturday of the month is Meet Me at the Market, where food trucks and live music also accompany the market. The market is pet and family-friendly.

Time: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Dates: Recurring weekly on Saturday

Location: 325 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy. in Moss Bluff

Shop local at the Moss Bluff weekly farmers market where you’ll find locally produced goods including grass fed beef and pork, BBQ, Jalapeno Mustard, Salsa, Jellies, Pickles, sugar-free ellies, fresh bread, stuffed breads, baby items, wood crafts, hand sewn items, caramel popcorn, cookies, homemade soaps, custom artwork, and more seasonal items from 30+ vendors each weekend.

Located in front of Little Bit of This and That Monograms and next to McDonald’s.

Time: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Dates: Recurring weekly on Saturday

Location: 1514 Sampson St. Westlake, LA

The Westlake Farmers Market is held every Saturday outside of Miller’s Super Saver.

Time: 3:30 PM to 4 PM for Seniors; 4 PM to 6 PM for the general public

Dates: Recurring weekly on Tuesday

Location: 801 Enterprise Blvd. Lake Charles

The Cash & Carry Farmers Market happens each Tuesday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. at the beautifully restored historic Cash & Carry building on the corner of Enterprise and Broad in downtown Lake Charles.

Here, you will enjoy a unique market experience with friendly vendors from Lake Charles and the surrounding area, providing fresh and locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey, and other homemade products like bread, jams, and jellies.

The market experience includes live music from locals as they entertain us with the homegrown sounds of some great bluegrass and zydeco tunes.

