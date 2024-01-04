Hometown Hero - Cody Broussard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After 9/11, Cody Broussard found his calling. He wanted to help those fighting in Iraq and served as a military base chaplain in Baghdad City. His duty was to minister to those who were hurting emotionally.

“The most common and and most disconcerting for the personnel was things going on back home,” said Broussard. “Problems their family are having, problems with their children, problems with their spouse.”

After his tour of duty, Broussard returned home, dealing with his own effects from the war.

“But one day in prayer, I had an incredibly strong sense of Jesus’ presence. Everything inside of me heard ‘I am all you need.’”

So Broussard took to art as his therapy, using charcoal and pencil drawings to express his thoughts. He also wrote a book, “Where He Leads, I Will Follow,” helping family members of veterans to deal with PTSD.

“It’s difficult for loved ones to approach their combat veteran and loved ones to find out about that part of their life. It’s difficult for the veteran to talk about it oftentimes. So a lot of times it’s not discussed at all, it’s not approached at all. So it’s just a whole part of a loved one’s life that their family knows almost nothing about.”

Broussard encourages families to talk to their loved one’s combat service, but only when the veteran feels ready. His artwork can be seen at the Zigler Art Museum inside the Jennings City Hall. His book is available on Amazon.

