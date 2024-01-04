First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies Thursday before rain returns Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunny skies and calmer weather have returned to Southwest Louisiana, although rain is not done with us this week.

The likelihood of patchy morning frost continues for areas north of I-10, and you should keep protecting your sensitive plants. A little morning fog will also be possible in limited patches, so make sure you take some extra time heading out the door.

A quiet and sunny day is on tap for our Thursday, and the sunshine and mild temperatures are certainly welcome after Wednesday’s cold and wet start. A gentle breeze will allow afternoon temperatures to push near 60° area wide, with cloud cover not expected to return until late overnight. However, it will bring back significant rain chances with it.

Temperatures should warm up nicely with plentiful sunshine into the afternoon. (KPLC)

Yet another low is likely to move south of the area during the day Friday followed closely by a pacific cold front. This should bring another round of widespread rainfall by the early morning, with another inch or so of rain possible for Southwest Louisiana.

Rainfall estimates through Friday (KPLC)

The timing of this system has been shifting up slightly, but it looks like showers could continue into the early afternoon before calming down. Strong thunderstorms are still unlikely, unless we warm up significantly more than forecast.

Another round of low pressure and a cold front will move through Friday, creating a chance for heavy rainfall (KPLC)

The good news is that the rain should clear out in time for the weekend as drier air and a northern breeze pushes back into our region. Daytime highs should hang out close to normal near or just above 60 degrees. This will make the weekend pleasant for outdoor plans.

Beyond that, some long-range models insist on a stronger storm system developing west of the area as the weekend closes. This is likely to create another round of showers or thunderstorms into our area early next week. One difference this time is that the possibility of a few strong or severe storms is not out of the question, since the atmosphere may become a little more unstable. But, there is plenty of room for change still as we continue to monitor.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.