FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and windy conditions return on Friday with a few storms possible

Rain is set to move into SWLA by the mid-morning Friday with windy conditions expected as well.
By Max Lagano
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:51 PM CST
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rainy weather will make a return to SWLA as we head through the morning hours on Friday. By the end of the morning commute, we are likely to see showers begin to push into the area with steadier rain moving in between 9-11 am from west to east. Shower and rain activity will continue into the early afternoon before starting to calm down by the late afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible in some of the heaviest activity.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast

Most activity should begin pushing out by the evening hours, though a few stray showers may remain around early on. When all is said and done, rainfall should total near an inch in most locations though locally higher amounts near 2 inches are possible in the heaviest activity.

Rainfall totals near an inch are likely, with some heaver totals possible closer to the coast.
Rainfall totals near an inch are likely, with some heaver totals possible closer to the coast.

The chances of seeing any strong thunderstorms are very low for the vast majority of the viewing area. The one exception to this may be closer to the immediate coastline in Cameron Parish, where temperatures near or above 60 degrees may allow for a slight amount of instability to build in the atmosphere. This could allow for stronger storms to take place along the Gulf Coast, where gusty winds would be the primary threat in any storms. An isolated spin-up is always possible in these scenarios from cells moving in from the Gulf, though chances will remain limited especially if temperatures can stay cool. Still, that is something we’ll watch. And regardless, winds may be an issue for the rest of the area too with gusts over 30 mph likely at times.

Low pressure departs by the weekend, leaving seasonable conditions in its' wake.
Low pressure departs by the weekend, leaving seasonable conditions in its' wake.

Rain will clear out in time for the weekend as drier air and a northern breeze pushes back into our region. Daytime highs should hang out close to normal near or just above 60 degrees. This will make the weekend pleasant for outdoor plans.

Rain chances will bump up again on Monday ahead of the next cold front.
Rain chances will bump up again on Monday ahead of the next cold front.

Beyond that, long-range models continue to insist on a stronger storm system developing west of the area as the weekend closes. This is likely to create another round of showers or thunderstorms into our area early next week. One difference this time is that the possibility of a few strong or severe storms is not out of the question, since the atmosphere may become a little more unstable. But, there is plenty of room for change still as we continue to monitor.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

