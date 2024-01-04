Everything damaged in Epps Memorial Library fire, director says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Everything at the Epps Memorial Library’s temporary location was damaged in a fire over the weekend, according to library officials.

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library branch on North Martin Luther King Highway caught fire Sunday.

The Epps Memorial branch was operating out of a temporary building after the original location was damaged in Hurricane Laura.

Calcasieu Parish Library Director Marjorie Harrison said she got a call Sunday morning that there was a fire at the building. She said once she got there, she saw puddles of water and charred and melted equipment. Harrison believes everything within the library is a total loss.

“We had computers, furniture in there, a copy machine, you know, it was a full-service library on a small scale, and pretty much everything inside appears to be damaged,” Harrison said.

Harrison assures that they are working nonstop to get another temporary location up and running in North Lake Charles.

“We are trying to find a temporary location, so within 60 to 90 days, we do expect that we will be back into our, you know, another temporary location that’s more permanent,” Harrison said.

The owner of the building said he is working to make things operational as quickly as possible because he understands the importance of the library to the community.

As for the construction at the main location, Harrison said they are working on the new library on North Simmons Street that will offer new services.

“We worked with an architect, we have a drawing, everything is ready to go out to bid. We are currently waiting though, the parish on behalf of the library is working with FEMA and so it is kind of a complicated process and so they are working on that,” Harrison said.

If you have any suggestions for a temporary location, Harrison said to feel free to reach out to her or other members of the library staff.

For residents in need of library access in relatively close proximity to North Lake Charles, the Carnegie and Moss Bluff branches are the nearest parish library branches.

Harrison said they are still waiting on a report from the fire department on what caused the fire. We reached out to investigators, but no word yet.

