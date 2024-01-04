50/50 Thursdays
Alleged ‘peeping Tom’ caught on camera in Westlake

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:41 PM CST
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is presumably a safe place to live, but a video circulating on social media has many wondering if there is a “peeping Tom” in Westlake.

Allen Israel told 7News his neighbor’s video surveillance camera caught a man attempting to peek through their windows.

“The camera actually picked him up about right here, and he came to this window first, and he kind of looked into this one, and he came back around to this one,” Israel said, as he showed 7News what happened. “He tried to look into this one, and that’s where the camera lost him when he got about right here.”

To make the situation worse, the man appears to be peeking into the windows belonging to Israel’s children. Israel said he’s lived in his home on Linda Drive for three years, and though he has a doorbell camera, it has never caught anything, and nothing like this has ever happened to them.

“It’s quiet, it’s a good neighborhood,” Israel said.

Israel said his family double-checks the locks and makes sure the blinds are closed, but the question of who the man is, and what was he doing remains.

“It’s very scary,” Israel said. “It makes you feel uncomfortable in your own home.”

Israel said he filed a police report and was told there would be more patrolling in the area. We’ve reached out to the Westlake Police Department regarding the incident but have not heard back.

