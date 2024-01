(Gray News) – “The Wizard of Oz” is coming back to theaters to celebrate its 85th anniversary.

The classic film is coming to theaters nationwide for a four-day stint, running Jan. 28 through Jan. 31.

For tickets and showtimes, visit Fathom Events’ website here.

“The Wizard of Oz” premiered in August 1939.

