Twelfth Night to kick off SWLA Mardi Gras season

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Mardi Gras season commences on Jan. 6 with the Twelfth Night Extravaganza at the Lake Charles Event Center.

Guests can enjoy a variety of festivities, including door prizes and a parade of local krewes bidding farewell to last year’s royalty adorned in elaborate costumes for one last time.

The children of Southwest Louisiana will be featured as “Wise Men,” carrying on the tradition of the Epiphany in the liturgical calendar. Children ages 3-10 are invited to bring a non-perishable canned food to be presented to Abraham’s Tent, and they will gifted a crown as a token of appreciation in return. All children must be accompanied by an adult and will have the opportunity to take a picture with a 2023 Mardi Gras Queen.

The event is open to the public, and tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased HERE. Children 5 and under are free. A cash bar will serve alcoholic drinks for guests 21 years of age and older.

For more information, visit www.swlamardigras.com.

