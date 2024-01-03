SWLA housing market outlook for 2024

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With inflation, interest rates, insurance costs, and housing prices it may be hard to determine when is the right time to buy or sell.

The president of the Southwest Louisiana Association of Realtors, Josh Foster, weighs in on what we could expect to see for the housing market in 2024.

“Last year was a really big roller coaster ride for all of the real estate industry, not just in Southwest Louisiana, but also across the country,” Foster said.

Foster told 7NEWS that in 2023 the housing market was faced with a lot of high interest rates which was a major deterrent for a lot of buyers. Though he said for 2024 that’s looking to change.

“Because in the end of 2023, the FED had already announced they were going to pause raising rates which has allowed the housing market to settle,” he said. “We’ve actually seen in December interest rates going down.”

Foster explained that rates going down have increased buyer activity in the market.

“I think a lot of people are coming off the sidelines to own a home in 2024,” he said.

With the FED pause, he said he also sees more people ready to sell, helping level out the demand.

However, since the 2008 Recession many got used to the historically low rates that followed.

“We have seen really low rates and we’ve seen it now for over a decade,” Foster said.

For those coming in to buy now, he said the interest rates can be a shock.

“Millennials, they’re the largest buying generation on the market right now in the country,” He said. “They’ve never seen a rate up until this year over 4%.”

While interest rates play a huge role in determining if you’re ready to enter the market this year, there are other factors you’ll have to consider like the homeowners insurance crisis and flood insurance.

“Whether you’re looking to buy or sell, work with a realtor because realtors are fiduciaries and they look out for your best interest,” Foster said. “Have someone that does this every day be able to sit down with you and discuss if now is the right time for you to buy or sell and what that process looks like going forward.”

The Southwest Louisiana Association of Realtors is partnering with McNeese and the Southwest Louisiana Economic Alliance to conduct a year-long study for 2024 on the housing market. Foster said this is an effort to help understand the tone and the needs of housing in Southwest Louisiana.

