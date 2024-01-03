50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2024

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 2, 2024.

Anthony Wayne Baker, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Ray Augusta Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dane Adam Gillard, 38, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Kyriana Roshelle Brown, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jasmine Nicole Bell, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; home invasion; aggravated assault on a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.

Terry Dale Martin Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; unauthorized removal of a shopping cart.

Brian Levell Walker Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Chad David Turner, 50, Duson: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Shaun Gabriel Daigle, 44, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Marty Wayne Droddy Jr., 44, Sulphur: Terrorizing.

Robert James Douzat Jr., 51, Miami, OK: Failure to possess a license for home improvement; theft under $5,000 (2 charges); misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000 (2 charges).

Eric Leblanc, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); third offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; switched license plate.

Shayden Joseph Arabie, 20, Kinder: Motor vehicle must have working headlamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Alaina Elizabeth Fontenot, 35, New Iberia: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

Latest News

Remaining clouds and the breeze will hold afternoon temps back in the mid 50's
First Alert Forecast: Widespread morning showers moving on leaving quiet weather behind for the afternoon
7News spoke to Mayor Nic Hunter about some major millstones and what to expect this year.
Mayor discusses 2023 milestones for Lake Charles, what projects to expect this year
7News spoke to Mayor Nic Hunter about some major millstones and what to expect this year.
Mayor discusses 2023 milestones for Lake Charles and what projects to expect this year
SWLA housing market outlook for 2024
SWLA housing market outlook for 2024