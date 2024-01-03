SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2024

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 2, 2024.

Anthony Wayne Baker, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Ray Augusta Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dane Adam Gillard, 38, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Kyriana Roshelle Brown, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jasmine Nicole Bell, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; home invasion; aggravated assault on a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.

Terry Dale Martin Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; unauthorized removal of a shopping cart.

Brian Levell Walker Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Chad David Turner, 50, Duson: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Shaun Gabriel Daigle, 44, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Marty Wayne Droddy Jr., 44, Sulphur: Terrorizing.

Robert James Douzat Jr., 51, Miami, OK: Failure to possess a license for home improvement; theft under $5,000 (2 charges); misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000 (2 charges).

Eric Leblanc, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); third offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; switched license plate.

Shayden Joseph Arabie, 20, Kinder: Motor vehicle must have working headlamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Alaina Elizabeth Fontenot, 35, New Iberia: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.