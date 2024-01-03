50/50 Thursdays
New road in Vinton gives drivers easier access to I-10

By Devon Distefano
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Big changes arrived for drivers in Vinton as a new road opened to traffic today.

The Johnny Breaux Road extension is a 1.6-mile stretch that ties into La. 108 and creates a more direct connection to I-10.

“The economic impact it is going to make in southwest Calcasieu Parish but especially the whole parish is going to be tremendous,” Port of Vinton President Jerry Merchant said.

Merchant said having a road that leads to the interstate makes life a lot easier for transport.

“Again, this road is key for getting that material there. It saves about 2 or 2.5 miles of transport and puts it on the interstate without any congestion,” Merchant said.

Construction for the project began in November 2019. Now after more than three years, the project is complete, and the parish is ready to start bringing in businesses and homes along the road.

“It’s going to grow this area not just the port but the area commercially the tax base is going to grow in with the tax base you get better things,” District 12 Police Juror Judd Bares said.

Not only does the road promote economic growth, but it could also help first responders save lives.

“From a safety standpoint, your medical services, things like that cut a drastic amount of distance off their trips and helps their response times too,” Bares said.

Merchant also added that this new road has already generated interest from those looking to build on the land.

“The property we’re standing on right now on either side is available, they have signs up for lease. This doesn’t belong to the port, our property is a little further south, but I’d look for all of this to be occupied within the next five to 10 years,” Merchant said.

The total cost of the project was $13.5 million, which was funded by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

