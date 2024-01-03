Mayor discusses 2023 milestones for Lake Charles, what projects to expect this year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 2023 was a year filled with major infrastructure investments, parks and other recreational projects, dozens of new businesses and even more activities to draw more people to Lake Charles.

We spoke to Mayor Nic Hunter about some major millstones and what to expect this year.

“Hopefully, anyone that has driven along I-10 has seen the really iconic Port Wonder building that is really taking shape,” Hunter said.

The $18-million project broke ground in 2021 and is set to open in May, housing the Children’s Museum as an educational and entertainment venue. In anticipation of the increase in visitors, city officials decided to revamp the lakefront parking garage.

Hunter said construction is nearing competition, but a new project will soon pop up right next door.

“Crying Eagle, the restaurant and mini brewery, we expect to literally break ground in the next 30 days or so,” Hunter said.

Huge strides were made in 2023 towards acquiring housing.

Over 300 homeowners were helped by state and local programs to rebuild or renovate homes damaged in past storms. Lake Charles was one of seven cities to receive funding, about $ 40 million, from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Choice Neighborhood Initiative to replace public housing in a large area from Lake Street to Prien Lake Mall.

In addition, the city announced three new housing developments. Capstone at the Oaks is expected to begin construction this year. Calcasieu Heights is expected to be complete in 2025, and the Woodring apartment complex will welcome residents this year.

“Once these developments are built, the City of Lake Charles can say, per capita in the state of Louisiana, we have the most resilient housing in any city in Louisiana, because all of these developments require the resilient fortified housing development codes,” Hunter said.

Improving infrastructure was a priority as the city broke ground on a multi-million-dollar upgrade to its water plant, said to increase capacity by 30%, along with the Nelson Road extension project connecting the casino area closer to downtown and improvements to drainage.

“So, we have gone through and cleaned out 70% of the subsurface drainage in Lake Charles,” Hunter said. “That is huge. We have never done anything like that before.”

Recreational projects across the city are also happening, from an entire overhaul to Locke Park, the creation of Anita Drive Park, and even the addition of a Boys and Girls Club in north Lake Charles.

LC Rebound, the tax proposition passed last year, will also bring in dozens of improvements to the city.

