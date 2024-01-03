LEGAL CORNER: How can I acquire a family property I’ve been paying taxes on?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I have been paying taxes on family property for approximately eight years without any help from family. Now that I am getting older I would like to know how can I acquire the property in my name?

ANSWER: It depends on who owns the property right now. Are you a co-owner? Then you would simply buy out the other family members. If the property belonged to someone who is deceased – and you are an heir – then you would have to do a succession placing the heirs or legatees in possession.

Unfortunately, you are not owed any of the taxes back. By paying the taxes, you simply stopped the land from being sold at a Sheriff’s Sale. Once the succession is done, then you can see who or if any other heirs would be interested in donating or selling the land to you.

QUESTION: My landlord told posted a 5-day Notice to Vacate on my door because I was a little later with the rent. Does that mean I have to have all my stuff out in 5 days?

ANSWER: Proper procedure must be followed. When the tenant breaches the lease agreement (i.e., fails to pay rent), the landlord must first deliver a written Notice to Vacate to the tenant. This notice gives the tenant five days, not counting weekends or holidays, to vacate. If the tenant is not at home when the notice is given, then the notice may be posted on the door of the leased property.

This has the same effect as delivering the notice to the tenant.

If a tenant fails to vacate within five days of notice, the landlord will begin eviction proceedings by filing a petition with the justice of the peace or city court. The eviction trial will be heard no sooner than three days after the tenant has been served. The tenant will then have to appear in court and state why he/she should or should not be ordered to vacate the property.

If the justice of the peace finds the landlord entitled to evict the tenant or if the tenant fails to appear at the trial, the court will rule in favor of the landlord. The tenant will be ordered to vacate the property within 24 hours.

