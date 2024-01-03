50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Governor John Bel Edwards to deliver farewell address

The governor will speak at 6:30 p.m. in his hometown of Amite at the Florida Parishes Agricultural Event Center.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his farewell address on Wednesday evening.

The governor will speak at 6:30 p.m. in his hometown of Amite at the Florida Parishes Agricultural Event Center.

He is expected to discuss his years of service to the state and his hopes for La. moving forward.

You can watch a stream of the address here or here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

Latest News

Remaining clouds and the breeze will hold afternoon temps back in the mid 50's
First Alert Forecast: Widespread morning showers moving on leaving quiet weather behind for the afternoon
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2024
7News spoke to Mayor Nic Hunter about some major millstones and what to expect this year.
Mayor discusses 2023 milestones for Lake Charles, what projects to expect this year
7News spoke to Mayor Nic Hunter about some major millstones and what to expect this year.
Mayor discusses 2023 milestones for Lake Charles and what projects to expect this year
SWLA housing market outlook for 2024
SWLA housing market outlook for 2024