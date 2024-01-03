50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fort Johnson extends dates for Christmas tree drop-off

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT JOHNSON, La. (KPLC) - Fort Johnson Environmental will be collecting live Christmas trees for recycling until Jan. 31.

The trees, which will be recycled and used for improving the habitats for northern bobwhites and local fish, can be dropped off at the recycling center, located on the corner of Georgia and Maine streets at building 3620.

The recycling center will have a 24-hour drop-off container for people to bring their trees. Environmental will also drive around housing periodically and collect trees set out on the curb.

Families are asked to remove all tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

For Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, liquor stores in Madison Co. were granted an exception...
City of Lake Charles allows liquor sales after 11 a.m. on Sundays at certain establishments
Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Warrant for manslaughter issued for Lake Charles woman
Warrant for manslaughter of 2-year-old issued for Lake Charles woman
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland...
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland Security, Workforce