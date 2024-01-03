First Alert Forecast: Widespread morning showers moving on leaving quiet weather behind for the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One round of rain is ending, but more wet weather is ahead for Southwest Louisiana this week.

Grab an umbrella and a raincoat! Widespread showers moved into the area early this morning, but rain is moving quickly and all but a few lingering showers will be done with well before lunchtime.

Some clouds will stick around for the rest of the day before some partial clearing becomes possible in the afternoon. The breeze continues to gust out of the east to northeast, limiting any rise in temperature. Highs will remain cool in the low-to-mid 50′s and could be a little warmer in the event we see more breaks of sun sooner.

Remaining clouds and the breeze will hold afternoon temps back in the mid 50's (KPLC)

Overnight temperatures will continue to run cool as skies try to clear in many areas, with lows expected to once again reach the mid to low 30′s away from the coastline. This means the likelihood of patchy morning frost continues, and you should keep protecting your sensitive plants.

Even with a good soaking done with, rain isn’t finished for the week. Yet another low is likely to move south of the area during the day Friday followed closely by a pacific cold front. This should bring another round of widespread rainfall by the afternoon, with another inch or so of rain possible for Southwest Louisiana. Unfortunately, the timing of this system looks more likely to interfere with outdoor plans Friday, but we’ll keep close tabs on it. Strong thunderstorms are still unlikely, unless we warm up significantly more than forecast.

Another low pressure system will move near the area Friday (KPLC)

The good news is that the rain should clear out in time for the weekend as drier air pushes back into our region. Daytime highs should hang out close to normal near or just above 60 degrees. This will make the weekend one pleasant for outdoor plans. Beyond that, some long-range models try to bring another round of showers or thunderstorms into our area early next week. Follow the forecast with us as we continue to monitor.

Rain totals continue to pile up past the weekend (KPLC)

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

